Revenge will be on the minds of Royal Challengers Bangalore players as they go up against Luckow Super Giants in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 in Lucknow. RCB are coming to Lucknow on the back of back a crushing defeat at home against KKR and beating LSG in their backyard isn't going to be an easy task for RCB. Faf du Plessis-led side lost against KL Rahul & Co. in a high-scoring contest at home.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons RCB looks reliant on its top three batters i.e. Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Their Indian players haven't fired with the bat in TIPL 2023, which is concerning.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror. RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. RCB management will have to fix this loophole in their batting."

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets.

Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore.