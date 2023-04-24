Royal Challengers Bangalore registered another victory in IPL 2023 after they defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs on Sunday. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a huge total of 189/9 in 20 overs after Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell smashed 62 and 77 runs respectively. Later, RR were restricted to 182/6 despite a brilliant knock of 52 runs from Devdutt Padikkal. During the match, a heated moment took place where pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool at Mahipal Lomror after a failed run-out attempt. However, both the players showed their sportsmanship after the match and sent a message to the fans that all is well between them.

After the match ended, RCB posted a video on their Twitter, where Siraj was seen apologizing to Lomror for his behaviour. "I am so sorry Mahipal. I have apologised twice already. I don't carry the aggression off the field. It's all calm down post-match," said Siraj in the video.

Replying to which, Lomror said, "It's alright Siraj Bhai. Bade bade matchon mein aise choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain (Such small things keep happening in such big matches)."

Talking about the match, a late charge led by a cameo from Dhruv Jurel was not enough for Rajasthan Royals as a century stand between captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell set up a thrilling seven-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Invited to bat, Maxwell (77 off 44 balls) and du Plessis (62 off 39 balls) shared 127 runs for the third wicket from only 66 deliveries to power RCB to 189 for 9 in 20 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls) struck his maiden fifty of the season and Yashasvi Jaiswal made 47 for a 98-run partnership for the second wicket but the Royals were lagging behind in the run chase before gaining momentum in the last five overs.

Jurel played a small cameo of 34 not out off just 16 balls (2x4; 2x6) as the Royals scored 61 runs off the last five overs, losing three wickets in the process. But they fell short by seven runs in the end, reaching to 182 for 6 in 20 overs.

The Royals needed 20 runs off the final over bowled by Harshal Patel but could score only 12.

