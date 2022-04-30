Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians captain, celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday. Over the last couple of years, Sharma has grown into his role for Team India, becoming the captain in all three formats. However, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team MI is not doing well in the 2022 edition as it is placed last in the 10-team league. On Sharma's special day, wishes poured him from all quarters. The cheekiest of the lot however came from Sharma's long-time India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who is playing for Rajasthan Royals, in the IPL 2022.

In response to Chahal's birthday wish to Sharma on Instagram, which included a series of photographs of the two cricketer, the India captain's wife Ritika Sajdeh came up with some equally brilliant response that won the internet.

"The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field Found my bade bhaiya Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health Happy birthday Hitman," Chahal wrote on Instagram.

"The last picture got me your photos are more romantic than mine," Sajdeh replied to the post.

And then Chahal came up with this. "I'm sure bhabhi my wife also has the same thing to say," he wrote.

Chahal and Sharma off the field camaraderie is well known. The two have often been known to indulge in jokes, but Sajdeh on Saturday took it to the next level.

Rohit Sharma was appointed India's white-ball skipper last year and then took over reins in the longest format this year after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper.

The 35-year-old holds the record for registering highest individual score in ODIs after playing a knock of 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Rohit's first double ton in ODIs came against Australia in 2013. He then later scored two more against Sri Lanka. Rohit is also the first batter to hit five centuries in a single World Cup, achieving the feat in 2019 where India made it to the semi-finals.