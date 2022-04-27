Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to their fourth loss of the season on as they failed to chase down a target of 145 runs against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night in IPL 2022. The situation is not bad for Faf du Plessis' team as they have 10 points already in the bag and have five more matches to play in the season, but the team's batting frailty is hurting it now.

RCB were bowled out for 115, just after getting bundled out for 68 in their last encounter and the top order's inability to score runs consistently could prove to be a big hurdle in the team's play-off hopes.

Virat Kohli's nightmarish run with the bat continued on Tuesday night and the likes of captain du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell also failed.

Speaking about the situation RCB are in currently, former India opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra spoke about the need for the big three in RCB to get runs on his YouTube channel.

"A 29-run loss is big in a T20 match, especially when a team is chasing just 145 runs. RCB scored 68 in the previous match and 115 in this one. I continue to believe that RCB have a good team and they can bounce back and rejuvenate, but that won't happen until the top three score runs.

"By top three I mean Kohli, Faf and Maxi (Maxwell). If they don't score runs then RCB won't qualify for the playoffs and I can give that you in writing."

After the defeat RCB have slipped to the fifth spot while Rajasthan Royals are sitting pretty on top of the points table.

Promoted