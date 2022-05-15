During Kolkata Knight Riders' 54-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, controversy broke out in the 12th over after Rinku Singh was given out LBW off T Natarajan's bowling. The umpire took his time to make up his mind before finally raising his finger. As the timer for the DRS review ran out, Rinku was seen in an argument with the umpire, suggesting he had asked for the review, but the umpire was having none of it, saying that the time was up. After a long discussion, Rinku finally turned and walked back to the pavilion.

It looked like Sam Billings had made the gesture for the review, but since Rinku himself didn't, the umpires did not consider it.

Rinku was dismissed for just 5 off 6 deliveries.

KKR, after winning the toss and opting to bat, managed to post a total of 177/6, thanks to a 63-run stand between Andre Russell and Sam Billings, with the latter falling for 34 in the penultimate over.

Russell then blazed three sixes off the final over, bowled by Washington Sundar, to finish strong for KKR.

The West Indies all-rounder remained unbeaten on 49 off 28 deliveries, with three boundaries and four sixes.

The total was big enough and KKR restricted SRH to 123/8 to give their net run-rate a huge boost.

Russell shone with the ball as well, taking three wickets as SRH always found themselves behind the eight ball in their chase.

With the win, KKR kept their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive.