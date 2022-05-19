Virat Kohli is not in his best form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In 13 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the former captain has scored 236 runs at an average of 19.67. This is Kohli's lowest average in an edition of the franchise cricket league since 2009. In the inaugural 2008 IPL, Kohli had averaged 15. After that season, the former India captain averaged over 22 in each of the seasons till 2021. Kohli has scored only one half-century this season and his strike-rate is 113.46.

Now, Kohli has opened up on his current frame of mind and how he coping with such a dip in form.

"My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past as well, one thing I can vouch for is that I have never valued myself more as a person. Because I'm experiencing now that there is a big sense of the identity that's created by the world for you, which is far more different and so far away from the reality of you as a human being. So, what I'm experiencing now is that I am valuing myself and I care for my own well-being way more I would have in the past. I'm actually in the happiest phase of my life," Kohli said on Star Sports show 'INSIDE RCB'.

"I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do on the field. I'm way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me. Not to say that I don't have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I'll not be playing this game. But to understand that somethings are not controllable, the only controllable you have are things that you can work towards, which is working hard on the field and in life as well and from that point of view, I feel that I am in the most balanced space that I have ever been and I am happy with who I am and how I am leading my life.

"I am not finding any source of encouragement or disappointment by what happens on the field. So, this has not been about myself, this is about the fact that I have not contributed to my team's cause as much as I would have wanted to or I pride myself to, and that is something that always disappoints me, not what I do as an individual. It's because I don't want to let my team down."