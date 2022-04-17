Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs despite getting off to a rocky start with the bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter. A counter-attacking half-century from Glenn Maxwell and a blinder to finish things off by Dinesh Karthik powered them to 189/5 and then Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga helped them restrict the Rishabh Pant-led side to 173/7. Maxwell scored 55 off 34, while Karthik finished unbeaten on 66 off as 34. Warner hit a brilliant 38-ball 66 in Delhi's chase, but the team crumbled after his wicket, despite a fighting effort from captain Pant (34 off 17).

Earlier in the day, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul scored a magnificent 103* to flatten Mumbai Indians, who slumped to their sixth consecutive defeat this season.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table, with eight points from five matches. LSG also have eight points from six games, but are second due to an inferior Net Run Rate.

RCB moved up to third with their win on Saturday, and they too are on eight points from six matches.

Behind them are Rajasthan Royals in fourth position, Punjab Kings in fifth, Kolkata Knight Riders in sixth and SunRisers Hyderabad in seventh, with all four teams on six points.

Delhi Capitals are eighth, with four points, while Chennai Super Kings are ninth with two. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are yet to win a match this season and are at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler continues to lead the run charts with 272 runs so far this season, but KL Rahul leapfrogged a bunch of players to go second with his third IPL century. The LSG skipper now has 235 runs this season.

Hardik Pandya is third with 228 runs, while Rahul's opening partner Quinton de Kock is fourth with 212.

Shivam Dube is fifth, with 207 runs.

Purp​le Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the Purple Cap race with 12 wickets, but hot on his heels are Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan, who all have 11 scalps so far this season.