Punjab Kings face Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS will look to get back to winning ways after losing their last two games against Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. CSK, on the other hand, defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest, but remain 9th in the points table. Both teams will look to build on with the right momentum as the games approach thick and fast in the IPL.

When will the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, April 25.

Where will the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match begin?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)