Hardik Pandya has been in good batting form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and finds himself in contention for the prestigious Orange Cap. The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten knock of 87 runs off 52 balls (including eight fours and four sixes) to help Gujarat Titans (GT) defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) player received plenty of praise on social media for his performance and in particular from senior India cricketer Manoj Tiwary. The former KKR man backed Pandya for Team India's captaincy and revealed that he was impressed with his leadership skills.

"If ever there is a debate on who is going to replace or in competition for Captaining team India in shorter format then it has to be @hardikpandya7 Yes watever little I have seen of him in this #IPL as far his leadership skill is concerned, I'm damn impressed wit it #RRvGT", wrote Tiwary.

Pandya's unbeaten knock helped GT post 192 for four in 20 overs, setting a target of 193 runs.

Three-wicket hauls by Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal helped GT restrict RR to 155 for nine in 20 overs. Hardik also bowled 2.3 overs and took a wicket, conceding 18 runs.

GT are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table, with eight points from five matches (four wins and a defeat).