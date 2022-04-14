Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After winning their first two games, RR's winning run was halted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the Sanju Samson-led side made a comeback in their previous game, and edged out the Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs. RR have been pretty good in both departments, and are likely to line-up with the same playing XI.

Here's how Rajasthan Royals might line-up against the Gujarat Titans:

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been in top form for RR this season, and is already leading the run-scoring charts with 218 runs in four matches. His role at the top of the order will be key for RR once again.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has been in decent for RR, since making the switch from RCB ahead of this season. In four matches so far, he has scored 114 runs, but will look to play a bigger knock for his team.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has had a mixed season with the bat so far. After managing scores of 55 and 30 in the first two games, Samson has scored just 22 runs in the last two outings. He would look to add a bit more consistency to his game.

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen's IPL debut didn't go exactly as planned and was dismissed on a score of 4. He will hope to bring his A-game in the next match.

Shimron Hetmyer: RR splashed the cash on Shimron Hetmyer during the mega auction, and the player has fired on all cylinders so far. He has scored 168 runs in four matches, averaging 84, and playing the finisher's role perfectly.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has failed to live up to the expectations so far. He will look to make amends in the games to come this season.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner has been pretty economical with the ball, but will look to bag more wickets, having picked up just one so far this season.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has really stepped up this season after being bought by the franchise during mega auction. In four matches, he has taken seven wickets so far.

Kuldeep Sen: The youngster made his debut in the previous match, and had a decent outing with the ball. He took one wicket and will look to add more to his tally.

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has been RR's star with the ball so far this season. With 11 wickets in four matches, Chahal is also leading the IPL Purple Cap charts.

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna started the season shakily but has bowled well in the last two matches. In four matches so far, he has picked up four wickets, and will look to continue in the same rhythm.