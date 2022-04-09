IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Score: All Eyes On Glenn Maxwell As RCB Face Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 18 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 18 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB have won two of their three games so far this season while MI are yet to register their first win of the season. Glenn Maxwell trained with the RCB squad and is likely to replace Sherfane Rutherford in the playing XI. MI have been pretty inconsistent in both departments, especially the bowling department. MI bowlers have leaked runs in the death overs, which has costed them the match on multiple occasions. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, straight from MCA Stadium in Pune
- 18:09 (IST)RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 18 of the IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore face Mumbai Indians in the second match of the day. RCB will be boosted by the presence of Glenn Maxwell, who is likely to make his season debut. MI are also expected to make a string of changes.Toss to follow shortly.