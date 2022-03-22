Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul will look to lead the newest franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to ultimate glory and along with some seasoned and experienced players, the 29-year-old will be looking to take his side all the way this season. Earlier, having led the Punjab Kings, the right-handed batter has the experience of captaining in pressure-cooker situations and this is the main reason why he was chosen as the skipper of the Lucknow based franchise. Ahead of the upcoming season, KL Rahul has revealed why he chose to join a "new team".

"I mean whatever little time that I have gotten with Lucknow Super Giants obviously has been a very new experience for me because I have never sat in meetings where we are discussing about each and every player about how we want to set up the franchise and what we need to , you know, what our core needs to be, you know there is so much happening including the auction, before the auction, the retention part, you know there's so much that has happened and all that was very new to me," Rahul said on Red Bull cricket room on Clubhouse.

"It was such a fun experience and I'm so glad to get this opportunity to be you know, be part of a new team, be part of a new franchise and build it from scratch and that's what really excited me and that's why I made the movement to a new team because I wanted to be a part of something like this and learn along the way and this is something that would be good for me in my journey and it'll help me grow as a person and grow as a cricketer as well. So yes, it's exciting and I am really looking ahead and looking forward to what's in store for all of us," the right-handed batter stated further.

The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders squaring off in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants will kickstart their campaign on March 28 against the Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the season, Lucknow received a body blow as pacer Mark Wood was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.