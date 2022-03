IPL 2022 Full schedule with date, time and venue of all matches was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with Lucknow Super Giants and Gijarat Titans playing in their first season. The first match will be played as Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26 and it will be a replay of last year's final, which will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be the first match as captain of KKR for Shreyas Iyer.

Here is the Full Schedule With All IPL 2022 Fixtures