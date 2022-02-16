Shreyas Iyer has joined an elite list of players who have captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Shreyas, will be the sixth player to captain the franchise in IPL. Sourav Ganguly was the first captain of the franchise, followed by Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir, an influential leader, went on to lead the franchise to two titles in the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

Current head coach Brendon McCullum had also led the team in the past. Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was handed the responsibility for a couple of seasons too. England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan led the team last season and took the franchise to their third finals in the history of the tournament.

Here is the full list of how the team has done in each season of IPL

Season League Standing Final Standing

2008 6th out of 8 League stage

2009 8th out of 8 League stage

2010 6th out of 8 League stage

2011 4th out of 8 Playoffs

2012 2nd out of 9 Champions

2013 7th out of 9 League stage

2014 2nd out of 8 Champions

2015 5th out of 8 League stage

2016 4th out of 8 Playoffs

2017 3rd out of 8 Playoffs

2018 3rd out of 8 Playoffs

2019 5th out of 8 League stage

2020 5th out of 8 League stage

2021 4th out of 8 Runners-Up

Shreyas Iyer has in the past led Delhi Capitals to the final of the IPL in the 2020 season.