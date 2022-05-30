Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler was left distraught after his dismissal in the IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans. The Royals won the toss and opted to bat, but were set back by Yashasvi Jaiswal's early wicket. Buttler helped rebuild with captain Sanju Samson, but the latter too fell in the ninth over. With the onus on the season's leading run-getter to help the team put up a big score, Buttler looked to get going, but he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 39. He looked visibly angry at getting out and was seen tossing away his helmet in frustration as he walked back to the dug-out

Watch: Jos Buttler's angry reaction after being dismissed in IPL final

Although he made just 39, he was the top-scorer for his team in the match as they were restricted to 130/9, largely due to Hardik Pandya's magical spell of 3/17.

Shubman Gill then scored an unbeaten 45 and was helped by knocks from Hardik (34) and David Miller (32*) as Gujarat chased down the target with 11 deliveries to spare to win the IPL title in their debut season.

Buttler would be disappointed with the result in the final, but he finished as the Orange Cap winner, with 863 runs in the season, including four centuries.

Buttler's 863 runs is also now the second-highest run tally by a player in an IPL season. He went past Warner's tally of 848 runs from the 2016 season.

The list is still led by Virat Kohli, who scored a massive 973 runs in 2016.