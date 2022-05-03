After their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp seems to be in a jolly mood. Though the Rohit Sharma-led five-time IPL champions are at the last spot this edition with only one win in 10 matches, they defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. The journey ahead is very tough but MI camp seems to be regrouping. In a latest video shared on their social media handles, left-handed batter Tilak Varma can be see playing a prank on teammates Tim David, Dewald Brevis and Riley Meredith.

In the video, it can be seen that Varma is replacing the creamy layer in between Oreo biscuits with toothpaste. And Brevis, David and Meredith are his victims. The trio fell for the prank and ate the biscuits. After the prank, Verma went to them and revealed what they had just had.

"It's minty but it's alright you know. I've never had a mint Oreo before, you know. Sweet of him to think of me," said David upon knowing what he just had.

"Nice flavour, good for the teeth. No drama," replied Meredith, a fast bowler from Australia.

"Yeah. I'll get him back," said Brevis.

Varma has been a great addition in the Mumbai Indians squad this time around. Varma hails from Hyderabad and was roped in by MI for Rs 1.70 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The young batter is currently MI's top-scorer, having scored 307 runs in nine matches at an average of 43.85. He's one of the seven batters so far who have scored over 300 in the current season.