As the 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the inaugural season winners Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on Tuesday evening, all eyes will be on the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the final contest of the opening round of IPL 2022 fixtures, the Royals will be taking on Hyderabad in their season opener. Both the teams had a forgetful 2021 with a bottom-two finish.

Speaking during a 'Gameplan' on Star Sports, Dhawal Kulkarni said: "Ashwin and Chahal are world class bowlers who have proven themselves. They have lots of experience behind them and have done it for their respective sides. It is going to be a tough ask for Sunrisers Hyderabad."

Aakash Chopra said: "I am not expecting a lot of spin because it is just the first game. However, there may not be any dew as it is an open field in comparison to the other three venues. When you talk about Ashwin and Chahal, you talk about a lot of quality. I expect them to pick up a few wickets and be economical as well."

Sunrisers' new chapter will be beginning under their leader, Kane Williamson. What felt like a shocker to many, the Sunrisers retained the likes of two of their most promising youngsters, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad while letting go of their English power-hitters namely Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Rajasthan Royals, on the contrary, will be bringing together a string of fresh faces as Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion will be bringing in a boatload of experience that can completely transform their chequered bowling unit, that has always been a major spot of bother for the Royals.