MS Dhoni scored the last 16 runs needed off 4 balls to ensure MI's winless streak this season continues as CSK registered a thrilling three-wicket victory. CSK's last-ball win also included Dwayne Bravo's spell of 2/36 which pushed him to third place in the most wickets column behind Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets) and Kuldeep Yadav (13 wickets). The top run-getter's charts didn't change as Jos Buttler and KL Rahul continue to sit pretty at first and second place, respectively.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the points table with five wins from six games followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore with equal number of wins in seven games.

Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad occupy the 3rd, 4th and 5th spot currently in the table with four wins each.

With three wins each, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are placed 6th, 7th and 8th place, respectively.

As far as CSK are concerned, it was their second win of the season but still continue to reside at the second-last spot while MI are rock bottom with 7 straight losses this season.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is still leading the Orange Cap race currently with 375 runs. The RR talisman is followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul (265 runs) in second place, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (250 runs) in third. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (236 runs) is fourth and GT's Hardik Pandya (228 runs) is in fifth position.

Promoted

Purple Cap Race

Chahal sits at the top of the Purple Cap charts with 17 wickets to his name so far. The RR leggie is followed by Kuldeep in second (13 wickets), Bravo and T Natarajan (12 wickets) are at the third and fourth spot, respectively. Avesh Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga are placed fifth and sixth respectively, having bagged 11 wickets each so far.