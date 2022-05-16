Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 64 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. PBKS are currently seventh in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points from 12 games, including six wins and six defeats. Highly inconsistent, PBKS won their previous game vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 60 by 54 runs with Jonny Bairstow smacking 66 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, all-rounder Liam Livingstone also hammered 70 runs off 42 deliveries against RCB. Still in contention for the playoff spots, Punjab will be aiming to seal a win in the upcoming fixture.

Here's how PBKS could line-up against DC:

Jonny Bairstow: The Englishman was in dominating form in Punjab's previous game and seems to have finally found his footing in IPL 2022. In nine games, he has registered 202 runs including two half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan: Currently sixth in the Orange Cap race, Shikhar Dhawan has registered 402 runs off 12 games in IPL 2022 and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The Sri Lankan was dismissed cheaply against RCB after mustering only one run off three balls. He will be aiming to bounce back to form in the upcoming game.

Liam Livingstone: The English all-rounder was in blistering batting form during Punjab's previous game and registered a half-century.

Mayank Agarwal: The PBKS captain's inconsistent form with the bat continued and he was dismissed for 19 runs off 16 balls in the previous fixture. The batter was opening for Punjab in the first half of the season, but is now playing a different role to give the team more balance and get the best out of Bairstow and Rajapaksa.

Jitesh Sharma: The wicketkeeper has been handy with the bat for PBKS and is a crucial cog in the team's setup.

Harpreet Brar: Harpreet Brar took a wicket in four overs against RCB. Also, he could only add seven runs to his team's total.

Rishi Dhawan: The all-rounder has been a bright spot in this Punjab team this season. Against RCB, he took two wickets in four overs, conceding only 36 runs.

Rahul Chahar: The spinner was in good form against RCB and took two wickets. In total, he has taken 14 wickets in 12 games for Punjab.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer is currently his side's highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 games.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been highly reliable and economical for Punjab this season. He is expected to keep his place in the playing XI.