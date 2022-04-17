Hardik Pandya has had his fair share of injuries over the past two years but the India all-rounder is enjoying his time leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). GT sit top of the IPL points table, and now face the struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have won one game out of five so far. Ahead of the game against CSK, Hardik took to social media and shared pictures with his "main man" and idol MS Dhoni.

"My main man," Hardik captioned the pictures on Instagram.

While Gujarat have won four of their five games so far, CSK are ninth in the points table, ahead of the bottom-placed Mumbai Indians.

CSK defeated RCB in their previous game as Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube notched up blistering fifties.

Hardik has been leading from the front by contributing with the bat and also bowling his full quota of overs, having recovered from a recurring back injury.

So far, Hardik has notched by 228 runs in five matches, including an unbeaten 87 in the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals. He has also picked up four wickets.

Promoted

Hardik, who was released by the Mumbai Indians, won four IPL titles during his time with MI. He was drafted in by GT ahead of the mega auction.

Dhoni, on the other hand, stepped down as captain of CSK ahead of the start of the season, handing the baton to Ravindra Jadeja.