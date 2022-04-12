Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. CSK have had a terrible start to their title-defense so far, losing their first four games. RCB, on the other hand, have won their last three games after losing their first game of the season. RCB, however, won't be without the services of Harshal Patel. But, the Faf du Plessis-led side could be boosted by the arrivals of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff. With the games coming thick and fast in the IPL, both teams will look to set the right momentum.

When will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, April 12.

Where will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match begin?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)