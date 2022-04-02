Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings have lost their opening two matches of the IPL 2022 season and the franchise will look to bring their campaign on track against Punjab Kings on Sunday. CSK lost their matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants and this is the first time that the franchise lost the first two matches of an IPL season. In the second game, they failed to defend 211 and LSG and would hope for a better showing in the game against PBKS.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have won one game and lost one. The Mayank Agarwal-led side suffered a defeat against KKR in their last match. Punjab had a sub-standard showing with the bat as they were able to post just 137. Andre Russell then blazed 70 off 31 and he powered KKR to a six-wicket win. Mayank Agarwal will now hope for a better showing against the defending champions CSK.

When will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, April 3.

Where will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match start?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)