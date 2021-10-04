Rishabh Pant, India's premier wicket-keeper batter, turned 24 on Monday and wishes poured in for the dynamic cricketer on social media. Since his international debut in 2017, the Delhi-born cricketer has gone on to represent the Indian team in all formats of the game. In a short span, he has proved himself capable of leading from the front, landing him the role of the captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals in 2021, after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was injured at the start of the season. On his birthday, wishes have poured in from all quarters, with fans and colleagues wishing the cricketer the very best on the big day.

The official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a tweet that read, “Happy birthday to BCCI's Rishabh Pant,” asking fans to share their “favourite moment from the wicketkeeper-batter.”

Happy birthday to @BCCI's Rishabh Pant



What is your favourite moment from the wicketkeeper-batter? pic.twitter.com/6BblHgtaCv — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2021

The official Twitter handle of the BCCI posted a note for Rishabh Pant and wrote, “Audacious batsman, solid wicketkeeper, livewire on the field. Here's wishing Rishabh Pant a very happy birthday.”

Audacious batsman

Solid wicketkeeper

Livewire on the field



Here's wishing @RishabhPant17 a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia



Let's relive his stroke-filled ton against England — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2021

The Indian Premier League's official Twitter account also followed suit. Sharing a picture of the cricketer, they wrote, “Here's wishing Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant a very happy birthday.”

And Delhi Capitals made no bones about how happy they were to see Rishabh Pant in action on his birthday. The birthday note by the team said, “Birthday + Matchday = Double the fun for #RP17. We hope you have a 'Pantastic' birthday and get to top it off with a win.”

Birthday + Matchday = Double the fun for #RP17



We hope you have a 'Pantastic' birthday and get to top it off with a win #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvCSK #HappyBirthdayRishabhPant pic.twitter.com/WYSvgTE43G — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 3, 2021

Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant, too, had something special to say about him on the occasion. Sharing images of the duo, including a throwback photo, Sakshi wrote, “Happiest birthday to the backbone of our family. Love you so much. Have a successful life ahead,” tagging him.

Happiest birthday to backbone of our family love you so much have a successful live ahead @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/qSLgehVhw7 — Sakshi Pant (@SakshiPant7) October 3, 2021

Under Rishabh Pant's leadership, Delhi Capitals has had a successful run in the IPL so far. They're currently on par with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top of the table with 18 points. On his birthday, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will be taking on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.