Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
An appeal for stumping! Virat Singh is the man in question. It looks close. They are checking for different angles. Replays show that his back leg was just inside the crease. So Virat Singh survives!
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Williamson flicks it through square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice innovation! Tossed up delivery on middle, Williamson plays a reverse sweep past point for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Virat drives it through mid off for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Williamson flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Singh drives it through mid off for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Quite obvious now! Williamson holds the key for Hyderabad! If he stays there, his side will probably win it. Delhi, on the other hand, need his wicket. They have pushed the run rate up but they will know they need him. An interesting passage awaits...
8.6 overs (0 Run) Googly outside off, Williamson pushes it to point.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Williamson keeps it out.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice improvisation! Loopy delivery on off, Williamson plays a reverse sweep over first slip towards third man for a boundary.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! Tossed up delivery on middle, Williamson sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Williamson defends it off the back foot.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Williamson pushes it to point.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Just two from the over! Angled into the pads, Virat looks to push it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Almost! This lands outside off, Williamson looks to sweep, it hits the glove and lobs wide of Pant.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Slower and it lands on off, turns away. Singh is beaten as he tries to defend.
7.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal but going down! This is angled into the pads, Singh looks to defend but is hit on the pads.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Singh is off the mark! Tossed up on off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) The paddle sweep comes out. It is played fine for two.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Williamson comes back in time! This is a beauty from Mishra. It is tossed up, lands on middle and then spins away. Williamson looks to defend but is beaten. Pant whips the bails off. It is referred but replays show Kane is fine.
An appeal for stumping! Kane Williamson is the man in question. It looks close. Replays show that Williamson had dragged his back leg inside the crease.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! On the pads, Williamson looks to flick but it takes the inside edge, hits the pad and goes towards fine leg for two.
Amit Mishra is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! A super comeback from Avesh Khan after going for 11 from his first three. End of the Powerplay and Delhi will be happy with it despite giving away 54 runs. The last ball is on off, blocked.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length and angling away from off, Singh is beaten as he tries to defend.
Virat Singh is the new batsman in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Taken! There is the wicket Delhi needed and Khan is pumped up. He's got the dangerous Bairstow who was hitting them brilliantly. Excellently bowled. Bairstow walks in and this is really full and on middle. Bairstow fails to get under it and he does not get the elevation. Hits it into the hands of Dhawan who takes a simple catch at mid on.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Full and on middle, this is lofted over the long on fence for a huge one. Bairstow is in the mood.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Williamson was a goner! Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards Rabada at covers. They go for one. Rabada picks it up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Avesh Khan is on.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should get Kane going! Shorter and on off, Williamson gets on top of the bounce and plays it through point for a boundary.
