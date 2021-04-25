Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
16.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Williamson comes down the track and pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Shankar plays a late cut to short third man for a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Shankar flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel does not get the hat-trick. Tossed up delivery on off, Shankar looks to defend but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards the off side.
Vijay Shankar is the new batsman in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is plumb! Another one bites the dust. Two in two for Axar. Audacious from Rashid first up. He goes for the reverse sweep. This is full and on middle, Rashid misses and is hit in front. An appeal and the finger is raised again. This is now getting very difficult for Hyderabad.
Rashid Khan is the next batsman in.
Review time! An appeal for lbw! Abhishek Sharma is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is three reds. So Abhishek Sharma has to depart here.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Three reds and Sharma is a goner now! Williamson continues to lose partners. That always looked out to be honest. Hyderabad also lose a review. This lands outside off and then turns back in. Sharma looks to flick but his bat hits his pad and hence, he fails to complete the shot. It hits the pad. An appeal goes up. Williamson and Axar collide as the bowler appelas. The finger is raised. After a chat, Sharma reviews and replays show that he is a goner.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! This game is poised brilliantly! Hyderabad need just over 10 runs per over. They have Williamson who holds the key but he needs support from the other end too. He needs someone to hit a few boundaries. Will he get a partner like that? For Delhi, they will be relying on the two overs of Rabada. He would be the key for them. An exciting phase awaits. Axar Patel is back on.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) 50 for Kane Williamson! It has been a terrific innings from him. Full on middle, Williamson comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket. Hetmyer in the deep tries to go for the catch but it falls short of him. Two runs taken.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sharma drives it through mid off for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Williamson slogs it over mid-wicket for a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sharma drives it through covers for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Abhishek leaves it alone.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Sharma looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands short of the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Williamson pushes it through point for a single.
