Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Prithvi Shaw is down for an interview. He says that they have put up a good score on the board. Adds that the bowlers will be able to defend the total. Mentions that Dhawan advises him and it is good to play with him. Further says that this total is enough.
The Hyderabad bowling was not that great to begin with but their bowlers came back strongly as the game progressed. Shankar and Suchith were economical. Kaul did a decent job and so did Rashid. However, Hyderabad's fielding did disappoint, had the opportunities they got been taken. Delhi might have been restricted under 150.
It was their openers who set the tone with a brilliant start up front. Shaw went onto score a half ton but both of them fell in quick succession. Pant and Smith though got things back on track with another handy stand. At one stage, 170 looked possible but a few wickets right towards the end has seen them finish short but still a more than competitive total.
A really good batting effort from Delhi! 159 on this wicket is a very commendable effort. They have to be pleased with how things stand right now.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Smith looks to swing at it but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Bairstow goes for a direct hit at his end but misses it. The batsmen steal a bye. DELHI END WITH 159/4!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Slower delivery on middle, Smith once again gives it the full swing of the bat, this time it finds the sweet spot and flies over the leaping deep square leg fielder.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length delivery on off, Smith looks to go big but gets a top edge. It goes over short third man for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Stoinis pushes it towards point for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Smith punches it through covers for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Stoinis punches it through point for a single.
Marcus Stoinis is the next batsman in.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kaul gets his second wicket! Full delivery on off, Hetmyer lofts it over mid off but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long off where Kane Williamson takes a good catch. Now then, had the West Indian responded to the call of Smith on the previous ball, he would not have been on strike.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Slower short delivery on off, Smith punches it through covers and wants the second run again. Hetmyer shows no interest.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Kaul bowls a wide yorker outside off, Hetmyer slices it through point for a run. Smith is interested in the second but Shimron is not going anyway.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Smith digs it out towards short third man for a single.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kaul gets his first wicket! Short delivery on middle, Pant pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Suchith takes a comfortable catch.
18.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Pant looks to dig it out but misses it.
Siddarth Kaul is back on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent from Kane! Fuller and on middle, this is whipped towards short fine leg. Kane dives and stops it. Just one. Still 11 from the over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at its best! On off, Pant brings out the reverse sweep and he nails it. It goes down fine on the off side for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate boundary! Delhi won't care. A slower one and on off, Smith is way too early in the swing again. This time it goes off the bottom edge and down to the third man fence.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely! A slower one, it lands on off and then spins away. Smith looks to heave it but is done in by the lack of pace. A dot.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A short one and on the body, Pant looks to pull but it goes off the glove towards short fine leg for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on middle, Smith looks to pull but gets hit on the pads.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Pant hits it over point for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Yorker outside off, Pant looks to dig it out but misses it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Pant pushes it towards covers for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Siddarth Kaul is the culprit! Short delivery outside off, Smith cuts it uppishly towards short third man where Siddarth Kaul tries to take the catch but spills it. The batsmen take a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pant flicks it towards square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Rashid Khan! Tossed up delivery on leg, Pant sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flighted delivery on leg, Pant plays a slog sweep uppishly towards fine leg where Khaleel tries to catch the ball but he does not get there and lets it go past him for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Smith sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Googly on middle, Smith guides it to short third man.
Match Reports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 159/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.