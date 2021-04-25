Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single. They go for the second. Hetmyer picks the ball and throws it at the keeper's end where the throw was wide of Rishabh Pant.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Williamson pushes it through mid on for a single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Williamson pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on leg, Sharma looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
Abhishek Sharma is the new batsman in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Amit Mishrs has his first. Smart bowling! Saw Kedhar come down the track and bowls it slower and outside off. Jadhav is done in by the lack of pace. He looks to push it through the off side but misses and Pant does the rest. They did take it upstairs but Jadhav was very short.
An appeal for stumping! Kedar Jadhav is the man in question. Replays show that Jadhav was nowhere near his crease.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Jadhav cuts it to point.
Amit Mishra is back on. 2-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off, Williamson lofts it over mid off for a boundary. Hyderabad need 56 runs in 36 balls!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Williamson does well to duck under it.
13.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Williamson looks to push but misses it.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery outside off, Williamson punches it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Jadhav flicks it through square leg for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Williamson guides it towards point for a single.
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Williamson taps it towards point for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Jadhav sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Williamson guides it towards third man for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Williamson cuts it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Jadhav pushes it towards covers for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Flighted delivery on leg, Jadhav flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Jadhav looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer on leg, Jadhav does well to duck under it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Williamson flicks it through square leg for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jadhav flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Jadhav pushes it to point.
Kedar Jadhav is the next batsman in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan gets his second wicket! Short delivery on middle, Singh pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket where Stoinis takes a good catch.
11.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Singh looks to guide but misses it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Virat Singh comes forward and looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Singh pushes it to covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Williamson pushes it towards point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, Williamson leaves it alone.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Williamson chips it over mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Williamson looks to punch but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards the off side.
