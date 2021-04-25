Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Fuller and on off, this is hit hard down to long off for one.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! So Delhi are recovering well after the loss of two wickets. Pant is leading the charge for them and he needs to stay there till the end. Hyderabad will be eager for his wicket as they know he could take the game away. An important phase awaits...
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Outside off, this is cut through point for another two.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for two more.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hits the cushion on the full. A slower one on middle, this is slammed down the ground and it goes all the way in the long on region. Pant on the charge here.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to begin with! Outside off, Pant slashes but misses.
Siddarth Kaul is back on. 2-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pant flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice improvisation! On middle, Pant plays a reverse sweep through point for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Smith pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Smith pushes it back towards the bowler.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on middle, Smith defends it off the back foot.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on off, Smith pushes it towards covers for a single.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice innovation from Smith! Full delivery on middle, Smith plays a reverse sweep through point for a boundary.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Shankar bowls a high full toss on off, Pant pulls it towards long on for a single. Free Hit coming up!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Smith pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Pant looks to cut but gets it off the toe end of the bat. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on off, Pant defends it back towards the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Smith pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
Vijay Shankar is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Sees Pant come down the track again and shortens the length. It is worked to mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Smith is off the mark as he pushes it down to long off.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Steven Smith is the next batsman in.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Shaw is well short! Two wickets in quick succession and Hyderabad are back in the game. They could have had Pant on this ball. He skips down the wicket. Suchit shortens the length and gets it to zip through. Bairstow fails to take it cleanly and it goes on the leg side. Shaw wants a run and takes off. He is halfway down the ground and then is sent back. The fielder picks the ball up and fires it to the bowler who whips the bails off. It is taken upstairs and replays show that Shaw is short. A very unfortunate way to go, that is the only way he seemed like getting out. Good innings from him.
Run out appeal! Prithvi Shaw is the man in question. Replays show that he is a goner.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! The slog sweep is out. He hits it flat and on the bounce to deep mid-wicket. One taken.
11.1 overs (0 Run) That straightened! On middle, this one holds its line. Blocked.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked. A brilliant second over from Khan.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal but nothing! Shorter and it is the googly, lands on middle and spins away. Pant looks to pull but misses to get hit high in the pads.
Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Like numerous times in his career Rashid gets the wicket for Hyderabad when needed. Big one as it is the man in form Dhawan. He did not quite get going today. He skips down and Rashid spots that. Shortens the length and lands it on middle, this one turns back in. Dhawan looks to flick but misses and it clips the top of leg. Can Hyderabad build on this now?
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, this is slapped through covers for one.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 116/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.