Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.2 over (4 Runs) Four!
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw starts the innings in style! Short delivery outside off, Shaw slaps it through covers for a boundary.
We are all set to begin. The Hyderabad players are out in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will open the innings for Delhi. Khaleel Ahmed will start the proceedings for Hyderabad.
Marcus Stoinis is up for a chat. He says the mood in the camp is pretty good, they have had a good start and if they can win here, it's good. Adds they need to assess conditions quickly and then see what happens. Also says he is not very sure about his role today but there will be roles given to him. Informs Ashwin is a real thinker of the game and he gives a lot of insights. Reckons they'll need to play smart cricket with a long boundary on one side and a short one on the other. Ends by saying the weather is pleasant today.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith (IN FOR BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR), Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel (IN FOR LALIT YADAV), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.
David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says it doesn't matter what they do. Mentions what Jonny and Williamson did in the last game should have been done before and that is where the experience came in. Informs Kumar is a bit sore and Suchith comes in. Ends by saying they need to assess the conditions quickly and then bowl well here and chase whatever is put on the board.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says the wicket looks drier than what it is and hence, he wants to bat first. States there will be less dew because of the weather. Adds they are going to judge themselves as a fielding unit and they are doing well so far. Informs one change as Axar Patel comes in.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Delhi win the toss and elect to bat first!
Hello and welcome to the second game of the double header! It is a clash between Delhi and Hyderabad. The former are on a roll whereas the latter will be eager to get on one. Both head into the game with a win. Delhi on the back of two whereas Hyderabad bagged their first points in the last game. Will Delhi continue their good run or will Hyderabad make it two in two?
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.1 overs, Delhi Capitals are 4/0. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.