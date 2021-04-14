SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The David Warner-led side will be aiming for a win after losing their first fixture of the season. Despite half-centuries from Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow, SRH lost by 10 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 3. In contrast, RCB registered a win against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener on April 9. Harshal Patel and AB de Villiers were the star performers for RCB, with the former taking a five-wicket haul. South African veteran De Villiers slammed a match-winning knock of 48 runs off 27 balls. Against SRH, Virat Kohli's side will be aiming to make it two wins out of two while SRH will look to get on the board in the IPL Points Table.

When will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match take place?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match will take place on April 14, Wednesday.

What time will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match begin?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Where to watch live streaming of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match?

Promoted

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)