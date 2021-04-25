David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25. SRH registered their opening victory of this season when they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets. DC, on the other hand, took revenge from their last year's finals defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) as they triumphed against the Rohit Sharma-captained team by six wickets. Both Warner and DC skipper Rishabh Pant will be looking to continue the winning momentum they gained from their last matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 20 Live Cricket Score Between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.