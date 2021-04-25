Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Confident Delhi Capitals Face Patchy SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Last year's finalists DC in search of consistency when they clash against a patchy SRH.
SRH vs DC Live Score: Rishabh Pant has scored one half-century in IPL 2021.© BCCI/IPL
David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25. SRH registered their opening victory of this season when they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets. DC, on the other hand, took revenge from their last year's finals defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) as they triumphed against the Rohit Sharma-captained team by six wickets. Both Warner and DC skipper Rishabh Pant will be looking to continue the winning momentum they gained from their last matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 20 Live Cricket Score Between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Match 20, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 25, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
SRH
DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
% chance to win
DC 55%
SRH 45%
- 18:10 (IST)DC Is Ready!DC stars seem to be ready, are you?
- 18:09 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 20 of IPL 2021 between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.