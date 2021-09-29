Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to keep their play-off qualification hopes alive when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan have 8 points and four wins in their 10 games while Bangalore sit at the third position with 12 points and six wins. RCB pulled off a memorable win against Mumbai Indians in their last game where Harshal Patel scalped a hat-trick. Rajasthan, on the other hand, lost their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

The last time when the two sides met was in Match 16 this season, where openers Devdutt Padikkal (101*) and Virat Kohli (72*) guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 10-wicket win in the chase of 178 runs.

Where will the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match be played?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

When will the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match be played?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, September 29.

What time will the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match begin?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)