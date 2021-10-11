Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RCB finished the league stage at third spot with 18 points while KKR finished fourth in the table. Eoin Morgan-led side ended the round-robin stage with 14 points and were the last team to qualify for the playoffs. Kolkata are two-time IPL champions while RCB are eyeing their maiden IPL title. This might also be Virat Kohli's last match as RCB skipper if his side loses the game as the 32-year-old had earlier announced that this will be his last season as captain of the franchise.

Both the teams are coming on the back of victories in their last league game. KKR completely outclassed Rajasthan Royals (RR) to register an 86-run win while RCB won a last-ball thriller against table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets.

Where will the RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match will be played on Monday, October 11.

What time will the RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match begin?

The RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match?

The RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs KKR Eliminator IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)