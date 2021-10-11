Harshal Patel, who is the leading wicket-taker in this year's IPL, is on the brink of breaking a huge record in the T20 league. The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer who has picked up 30 wickets in the ongoing season so far, is just three wickets away from breaking Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single edition of the IPL. Bravo had picked up 32 wickets in 2013 while representing Chennai Super Kings. Harshal will be in action on Monday during RCB's eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The winner of that game will take on Delhi Capitals, who lost the first qualifier to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Harshal had already broken the record for most wickets by an Indian in one IPL season. The seamer went past Jasprit Bumrah who had taken 27 wickets in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league with a three-wicket haul against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Harshal has been on a record-breaking spree in the ongoing edition. He also bagged the record for most wickets by an uncapped bowler in one season.

Harshal, who plays his domestic cricket for Haryana, is primed to finish the season with the Purple Cap. He currently has seven wickets more than Avesh Khan (23 wickets) who is second in race for Purple Cap.

Promoted

His prolific performances this season have seen many fans in India call for his inclusion in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Harshal didn't make the cut into the 15-member squad India had named last month, nor among the three players named in reserves.