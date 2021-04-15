Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) What a stunning comeback from Unadkat! He finishes with 3/15 from his 4! Fabulous! Just fabulous! Just a single off the last ball too. It is a length ball outside off, Pant punches it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike. Very seldom you see a bowler bowl out inside the first half of a T20 game but Unadkat was in such a good rhythm that there was no point holding him back. Good captaincy.
Unadkat has fallen down on his run up. That looks painful. But Unadkat is fine and ready to bowl again.
Ben Stokes is there for a chat. He says that they have bowled well but they need to get Rishabh Pant out. Adds that they don't think too much from the first game and they take the positives and Sanju's innings was brilliant. Goes onto say that having a legend like Sangakkara works wonders for the team and he has mixed really well with the guys and it is a good opportunity to learn from him. Tells that he told Sakariya to keep smiling and enjoy. Tells that they are on top but Pant is still out there and he can be dangerous.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Single now. Slower ball on middle, Lalit turns it to the leg side and gets a single this time.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Lalit cannot get off the striker's end as he blocks this too.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot for Unadkat. It is on off, Lalit defends it to the on side.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Lalit looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad.
Jaydev Unadkat is back on.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Slower ball once again. It sticks on the surface. Pant checks his drive to the left of sweeper cover. He wants two but Lalit turns down that idea. Good call as it would have been a suicide.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 8 off Parag's first. Not a bad over. The last ball is milked to sweeper cover for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Once again the sidearm delivery. It is on middle and off. Pant looks to defend and does so off the inner half of his bat. It hits the inner half of his bat, hits the pad and goes slightly away from the stump. That saves Pant as he comes out of his crease but gets back in quickly before Samson can get to the ball and do the damage.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Darted slightly quicker on off, Lalit knocks it to long on for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Pant slams it but there is deep cover for protection so just one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pant punches it to cover.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The wide slinga-Malinga from Parag. He misses his line though as it is too far outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAMMED! Pant will continue the way he knows to play. Poor start from Parag. Short and wide outside off. Pant slaps it through covers for a boundary.
Riyan Parag is into the attack.
Strategic Time-Out! Delhi are off to a poor start! On a good Wankhede pitch, they have already lost 4 wickets and are in heaps of trouble. They still have Pant out in the middle and he needs support from the other end. They have just failed to pick the slower balls and they need to play better. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have bowled brilliantly. The returning, Jaydev Unadkat was superb, picking up three while Mustafizur has started off well. Chris Morris though needs to step up.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to end the over. It is outside off, Lalit looks to guide it over the keeper's head but misses. Another expensive over from Morris. 9 off this one. His 2 overs have cost 20, while the other 6 overs have gone for just 26.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off stump, Lalit blocks it.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft from Lalit! He is showing no nerves here. He has come in a tough situation but he is playing well. Slightly behind the length area around off from Morris. Lalit waits for it and places it fine down the third man region. There is a fielder there but he cannot cut it off as that is too fine.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Better from Morris. Pulls his length back and hits the right area on off. Lalit Yadav defends it.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lalit Yadav gets off the mark in the league with a boundary! Morris misses his line and bowls it fullish on middle. It is easy for Lalit. He just places it through mid-wicket using his wrists and gets a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Pant pushes it to cover for one.
Chris Morris is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Lalit starts his career by a defensive tap. Excellent first over from Mustafizur. Just a single and a wicket as well.
Lalit Yadav comes out to bat.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stoinis joins the trio of Shaw, Dhawan and Rahane back in the hut. The Hulk departs without even troubling the scorers and Delhi are in a massive puddle here. Another slower one and this time it gets the wicket it deserves. Buttler dropped one in the last game but now he has taken a very good catch. Slower ball once again. There is no fizz on this delivery from Fizz. He once again rolls his wrists like Muralitharan. It is on off. Stoinis is taken aback by the lack of pace on it. He checks his defense and ends up lobbing it behind short cover. Buttler runs behind, slides, and takes a very good catch.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant delivery! This is the slower one and a very new slower one. Mustafizur rolls his wrists on this one in a way very reminiscent of Muralitharan. It is outside off, Stoinis looks to play but misses.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Stoinis gets on his front foot and plays the off drive straight to mid off.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Stoinis stays back and punches it to cover.
Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fizz starts with a length ball on off, Pant taps it towards cover and takes a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the Powerplay! Good length delivery on off, Stoinis starts with a calm defense. End of the first phase and it has belonged to the pink of Rajasthan. Delhi are stuttering at 36/3!
Who will come out to bat next? Marcus Stoinis it is.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wonderful bowling from Unadkat and he gets the better of his former skipper. Rahane is out of here and he has been completely outfoxed by the wits and delusion of Unadkat. A deceptive slower delivery. Unadkat takes pace off the ball but disguises it so well that it gets the better of the experienced Rahane as well. Rahane comes down the track to take on the attack to Unadkat. He misreads the slower one and ends up chipping it back to Unadkat. Jaydev makes no mistakes and takes the dolly with ease. Delhi in world of trouble here. Rajasthan have dominated the Powerplayl
5.4 overs (0 Run) Peach! An absolute peach of a delivery! This is a joy to watch if you like pace bowling. Once again Unadkat bowls offering the seam. It pitches outside off and makes the ball jag back in. Rahane looks to defend but the ball cuts him in half and misses the off stump by a whisker.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pant swings and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Patience from Pant! Length ball on off, once again the seam position from Unadkat is fantastic. Pant this time keeps calm and blocks it.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Unlucky for Unadkat! Another very good delivery from Unadkat. He offers an immaculate seam position and bowls it on a length on off. It is Test match bowling. Pant looks to play it towards mid on and closes the face of the bat a little early. It takes the outside edge and goes behind point and to the third man fence.
