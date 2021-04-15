Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who will bowl the 18th over? Will it be Curran to bowl now and the final over or will Pant go to Rabada?
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Morris drives it to long off for a single. Woakes ends with 4-0-22-2.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Unadkat guides it to third man for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Unadkat looks to guide it to third man but fails to get anything on it.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a marvellous hit from Unadkat! Short ball on middle, Unadkat powers it over deep square leg for a maximum.
16.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short of a length outside off, Unadkat looks to defend but gets beaten.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Morris lifts it towards long on and takes a run.
Change in bowling. Chris Woakes to bowl out.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, guided to third man for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! The end of Killer-Miller right at the stroke of the time out would mean Pant and co. can have their refreshment with a lot of calmness. Avesh Khan showed calmness and has almost sealed the game with his strong comeback. One would feel this chase is about done but Morris can bat, the issue is he does not have partners to show his batting prowess with. Rajasthan need 44 in 25 balls now. Jaydev Unadkat will walk out to bat post the break.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Is that the end of the game for Rajasthan? What a knock from Miller but he has failed to take Rajasthan home. He felt that this was the bowler to go after and he hit two sixes before this and he tried to hit the third but mistimes one. Khan bowls a full ball on middle, Miller looks to go over long on but fails to time it well. It goes towards long on where Lalit Yadav takes a simple catch. 44 needed in 25 balls.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is massive! What a hit from David Miller! Good length ball on middle, Miller powers it over deep square leg for a massive six. This game is on folks. Delhi were at a similar position at this stage.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Till Miller is there at the crease, Rajasthan have a chance! Full on the pads, Miller smacks it over deep square leg for a biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morris plays it to cover and takes a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Miller! He has played a very good innings here but he knows that the job is not done and needs to continue. Good length ball outside off, Miller punches it to cover for a single. Can he take Rajasthan home?
- Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
