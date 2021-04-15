Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! 148 to win for Rajasthan and they would be backing themselves to chase this down and get off the mark in this season's Indian T20 League. Delhi, on the other hand, would need to pick up early wickets if they want to stand a chance. Can they defend this? We will find out as the chase begins in a while.
The star of the show for Rajasthan. Jaydev Unadkat is caught for a chat. Unadkat says that he was waiting for this and tells there is no better feeling than getting wickets for a bowler. Unadkat says the wicket looks similar to the one from the last game. Adds it was moving in the start but nothing else. Unadkat says the slower balls were planned in the meeting as they did not want to offer extra pace. Unadkat jokes that he would love to chase it in 10 overs but says he is not batting.
Delhi, on the other hand, would be disappointed with their performance. They lost Shaw early and neither of Dhawan, Rahane and Stoinis stuck it out as they went back to the pavilion quickly. Lalit Yadav played well but Rishabh Pant was the star as he scored a brisk fifty before he was run out and they struggled after that. They kept losing wickets and some lusty blows in the end from Curran and Woakes meant that they ended up with 147.
Rajasthan were simply brilliant with the ball. They used the slower balls to perfection with Jaydev Unadkat being the pick of the bowlers. Chetan Sakariya did not pick up a wicket but bowled well to restrict the runs. Mustafizur Rahman also bowled very well while the spinners did come back well after being expensive at the start. The disappointment, one has to say, would be Chris Morris who was hit for plenty. Overall, a good bowling performance from Rajasthan.
Excellent bowling performance from Rajasthan! On a pitch where many runs were scored in the last game, Rajasthan have managed to keep Delhi down to 147 which is a par-score on this wicket. Lovely bowling performance and they will be very pleased with the effort and they will back themselves to chase this down. Delhi would need to bowl really well if they want to defend this.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running from Woakes. He pushes Rabada for the second and they get it! Fullish ball on off, Rabada hits it in front of long on. Woakes runs the first one quickly and calls for the second too. The throw is at the keeper's end but it too high. Samson has to jump to gather it and that extra second allows Rabada to get back in. RAJASTHAN FINISH WITH 147/8!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Good length delivery bowled at pace outside off. Rabada comes down the track and looks to punch it through the off side. It takes the inside edge, goes past the stumps and away from short fine leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR BUT IN NO MAN'S LAND! Slower ball which is full outside off. Rabada looks to go downtown but mistimes it. It goes high in the air and falls between Miller and Morris. Two taken!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery once again. It is on off. Woakes swings, it comes very late, hits the inner half of his bat and goes to square leg for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball and it is too full for Rabada to get under it. KG can just knock it to long on for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Woakes hits it to long on and has to be content with one.
Kagiso Rabada is the next man in.
18.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Smart thinking from Miller, he sends the throw at the keeper's end and Ashwin was relatively slow and has been caught for his lack of speed and a bit of awareness. Fullish ball outside off, Ashwin plays it to the right of sweeper cover. Woakes calls for the second as he is at the danger end but Miller sends a very good throw close to the stumps at the keeper's end. Samson whips the bails off and Ashwin is found wanting.
An appeal for run out has been taken upstairs! It looks like Ashwin is a goner and the replays show that he is.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Has to reload that one. Fizz tries to go wide outside off. Goes too wide and bowls it well away from the tramline. Samson does well to save runs. He dives and saves that extra run.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Fullish ball around off, Ashwin hits it away and in front of long off. They run the first one hard and look for the second. They get it with ease.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length ball on middle and leg, Ashwin clears his front leg and looks to go downtown. Fizz once again rolls his wrists and this one goes over the stumps by a whisker.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot but a very poor ball. Short ball around off, the third man is up so easy for Ashwin. He just places it over the short third man fielder and gets off the mark with a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the next man in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Superb comeback from Mustafizur! He has the last laugh and this is a top-class ball. Once again Mustafizur rolls his wrists and makes the batter turn back to the dugout. It is almost a yorker on middle and off. Tom Curran looks to flick but the ball comes slower, sneaks under Tom's bat and hits the stumps.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! What a shot from Tom Curran! Half volley outside off, Tom Curran smacks it through extra cover for a boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very good ball! Right in the hole. Tom manages to hit it to long on and keep the strike. 9 off the over. Delhi will certainly looking to get 26 from the remaining 3 here.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Sakariya bowls it on middle. Woakes flat-bats it away from the bowler and to long on off the inner half of his bat. Gets a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball. This one sticks on the surface too. Tom can just hit it to long on and get to the other end.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Now places it away from short extra cover for one.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Valuable runs these for Delhi! Good length ball pitching on off and coming back in. Woakes stays deep in his crease and late cuts it against the swing and away from short third man for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery bowled at 124.4 kph. It is on off, Tom punches it to the right of Buttler at short extra cover and gets a single.
Chetan Sakariya is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball to end the over. It is on off, Tom knocks it to long off and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Pacy good length ball now. It is outside off, takes Curran by surprise. He looks to punch but misses it.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR AND JUST AWAY! Miller dives but cannot get there. Another well-disguised slower ball. It is full and on middle. Curran looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes in the air, over the bowler's head. Miller runs to his right from long off and puts a dive. The ball though falls slightly away from him. Two taken.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball wide outside off. Tom Curran stretches and edges it to short third man on the bounce.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good comeback from Fizz! Corrects his line and pulls it back. It is on off too. Woakes punches it to sweeper cover for one.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement and a perfect start to the death for Delhi. Full ball outside off, Woakes plays a lovely inside-out shot over extra cover. It is placed to perfection and the ball goes to the fence.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan are doing a very good job at the moment. It did look like that they are letting the game go away when Pant and Lalit were batting as they were milking them for runs but Pant's wicket has put Rajasthan back in the ascendancy. Delhi, on the other hand, need to finish well and try to get to 150 at least. Will they be able to get there?
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Flighted delivery bowled slower on off. Curran clips it towards mid-wicket. The fielder has to come running in from deep mid-wicket. The two Englishmen see that they have a chance to take the second and get it with ease.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Woakes punches it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Woakes milks it to mid on.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Woakes whips it to mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Curran milks it to sweeper cover for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Woakes places it to the left of mid on and takes a quick run. Had it been a direct hit from Sakariya, Woakes would have been a goner for all money.
