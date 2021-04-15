Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full on middle, Curran flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
Chris Woakes is the new man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Great running catch from Rahul Tewatia! Excellent! Slower ball on middle, Lalit looks to go over mid on and it seems that it will clear it but Tewatia runs back, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a very good catch.
14.4 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Slower ball outside off, Lalit looks to heave it away but gets a bottom edge back to the keeper.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Tom flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away nicely by Curran! Short ball on middle, Curran pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Curran looks to swing it away but misses.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, pushed back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, worked down to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Yadav punches it down to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Floated on middle, Yadav looks to heave it away but gets an inside edge towards the leg side.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, played back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Tossed up on the pads, Yadav looks to smack it out of the park but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but it is turned down.
Change in bowling. Rahul Tewatia replaces Mustafizur Rahman!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Yadav plays it to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Tossed up on middle, Lalit whacks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
Who walks out to bat now? It is Tom Curran! The Englishman can bat and has shown it in the past especially for Sydney Sixers in the BBL. Can he do it for Delhi tonight?
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! What a piece of fielding from Riyan Parag! Rishabh Pant knows his fate and has already started to walk back before the third umpire's decision. Yes, he is a goner. Brilliant piece of work from Parag. Loopy ball on middle, Pant works it to the side of the pitch on the leg side and takes off for a single. Parag goes after it, collects and has a shy at the bowler's end and hits. The umpire takes it upstairs but Pant knows that he is a goner and the replays confirm the same.
Massive moment in this game. Run out appeal has been taken upstairs but it looks like a formality. Pant is not even waiting for the replays nor is he looking back. He knows he is a goner and he is continuing his walk back. Will replays call him back? Nope! The Delhi skipper has to go back to the dug out after a fantastic knock.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Yadav punches it to long off for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Pant uses the feet and looks to heave it away but gets a leading edge which goes towards the leg side for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Lalit plays it to long on for a single.
Change in bowling. Riyan Parag replaces Rahul Tewatia!
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR PANT! The Delhi skipper is putting Delhi back in the game! Brilliant innings so far! Shortish and outside off, Pant punches it through cover-point. Parag comes, puts in a dive but in vain.
11.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Nicely bowled by Mustafizur! Full ball outside off, Pant looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Yadav works it to deep square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Lalit lets it go. Wide given.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Pant pulls it wide of long on for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Pant looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Brilliant work from Riyan Parag in the deep! Short ball on middle and leg, Lalit Yadav pulls it to deep square leg. Parag stationed there jumps and takes the catch but he sees that he is going over and throws it back in. The umpires want to check if it is a clean save and it is. Just a single taken.
Change in bowling. A partnership is building here and Rajasthan will look to cut it short sooner rather than later. Unadkat has bowled out so Samson has recalled Mustafizur Rahman!
10.6 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! 20 runs from the over! Chetan Sakariya who took a brilliant catch in the last game has let one easy one pass through his legs. Shorter and outside off, Pant smacks it to deep cover. Sakariya runs across and tries to stop it but it goes in between his legs and into the fence.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge but safe! Floated on off, Pant looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes towards point where Vohra misfields and that allows the batters to pick up a couple.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Floated on middle, Pant flicks it to the deep square leg region and picks up a couple.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three boundaries in three balls! Tewatia is bowling way too short here! He drags it down and bowls it outside off. These are easy pickings for Pant as he thrashes it through extra cover for a boundary.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful from Pant! He is playing ths shot so well! Flatter and outside off, Pant flays it through the point region for another boundary. 8 runs from the first two balls.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Tewatia does not start off well! He bowls a short one outside off, Pant stands back and then hammers it through extra cover for a boundary.
