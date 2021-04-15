Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on the pads, Dube works it to mid-wicket.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Good length ball on off, Miller looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes to the fine leg region for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Dube pushes it to cover. Excellent comeback from Rabada. Went for a boundary in the first ball but just a single and a wicket off the next 5 balls.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dube keeps it out.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Miller is off the mark! Good length delivery on off, Miller pushes it to cover and gets to the other end.
David Miller is in now.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rabada gets the last laugh and it has taken him just three deliveries to get his first victim of the season. The dangerous, the talisman, the man-in-form, the skipper, Sanju Samson departs and Rajasthan are in all sorts of trouble here. 3 wickets in the last 6 balls. Length ball outside off, it is a straight ball. Samson falls in the honey trap. He goes for the drive but gets an outside edge which goes to Dhawan at slip. He makes no mistake and brings out his trademark, thigh-fi celebration. Massive blow for Rajasthan and this is incredible start for Delhi.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Better from Rabada. Pulls his length back and bowls it corrects his line. Samson blocks it.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson welcomes Rabada to the 2021 season with a boundary! Poor start from Rabada. He bowls a half-volley to the man who is coming on the back of a majestic century. It is on middle, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
Shivam Dube is the next man in. Kagiso Rabada is into the attack as well.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Woakes wins the battle of Englishmen and wow what a beauty it is from Woakes. Buttler was getting frustrated as runs were not coming. Woakes bowls the Test match length around off. It pitches outside off, Buttler comes down the track. The ball hits the deck and nips back in. Buttler looks to defend but the ball takes the inside edge, goes to the left of Pant. The Delhi skipper dives and takes a very good one-handed catch.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Buttler defends it to cover.
Sanju Samson makes his way out to the middle.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Woakes has the last laugh! Two very good shots but then a poor one and that results in the demise of Vohra. Once again he looks good out in the middle but his stay is a brief one yet again. Pace on this time from Woakes. He goes fuller and with pace on middle and off. Vohra looks to hit it over mid on but the ball comes quicker this time and it hits the lower part of his bat. It goes high in the air behind mid on. Rabada there makes no mistake. Early wicket for Delhi and that is what they wanted.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time over mid on. Slower delivery on off, it is a very good ball but Vohra picks it up early. He gets under it and lofts it over mid on and gets a boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHING SHOT! That is a brilliant shot from Vohra! Quality from Manan! Little too full, little too wide outside off. Vohra pounces on it and creams it through covers for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beautiful! It is the one that goes away. It is slower one as well. It pitches on off and swings away. Vohra looks to flick but misses.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Just two off Avesh's first! Not a fiery start from Rajasthan either. The last ball is on the pads, Vohra looks to lift his flick but misses. It hits his pad and goes to the left of short fine leg. They take a leg bye once again to finish the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off. Vohra looks to pull but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly behind length around off. Vohra mistimes his pull to mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery and this comes back in. It is on the pads, Vohra looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Manan taps it to cover with the swing.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Avesh Khan starts with a fuller ball on middle. Buttler flicks it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
Who will bowl from the other end? Avesh Khan it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good length delivery coming in. Buttler looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pad. It lobs and bounces in front of Shikhar Dhawan at slip. It spins away from Dhawan and it allows Buttler to take a leg bye and keep the strike. Tidy start from Woakes. Just 3 off the first!
0.5 over (1 Run) Manan Vohra is off the mark! Streaky way to get off the mark. Good length ball on off, the one shapes away. It hits the outer half of Vohra's bat and goes uppishly to third man for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good shot but brilliant from Lalit Yadav! Back of a length delivery around off, Vohra hops and cuts it to the left of point. Lalit there dives and saves runs for his side.
0.3 over (1 Run) The inswinger now but Buttler gets off the mark! It is on off and coming in. Buttler shuffles inside his crease and taps it to the left of mid on for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another outswinger. This time it is fuller and tempts Buttler to go for the drive. Jos though gets on his front foot and shoulders arms to it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Movement for Woakes first up! Good length delivery pitching outside off and moving away a bit. Buttler calmly lets it carry to the keeper.
