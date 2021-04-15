Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
3.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Beautiful delivery from Unadkat. He almost got a Hat-Trick here! Good length ball outside off, Pant looks to drive but does not move his feet. Misses./
Unadkat on a hat-trick. Who will come out to face the hat-trick ball? It is going to be the skipper, Rishabh Pant!
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Is that a bird? Is that Superman? No, it is the Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson. What a catch from the skipper to send the man-in-form back to the pavilion. Just terrific. Rajasthan are off to a brilliant start in this game. Good length ball around middle, Dhawan shuffles across and looks to paddle but it takes the edge, hits the gloves and goes to the right of Samson. He dives to that side and plucks it out of thin air with his right hand. Simply superb.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot to end the over! Short ball on middle and eg, Rahane swivels and pulls it to the backward square leg region for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahane flicks it to mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Dhawan drives it to mid off and takes a run.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! Fullish ball outside off, Rahane looks to drive but gets an outside edge which goes to third man for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played by Dhawan! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
Early blow for Delhi. Who will walk out at number 3? It is going to be the former Rajasthan skipper, Ajinkya Rahane!
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT POINT! Not today for Prithvi Shaw as Jaydev Unadkat gets him. Brilliant slower delivery from Unadkat and this is turning out to be a brilliant start from Rajasthan. Slower ball around off, Shaw fails to pick it and looks to heave it to the leg side but gets a leading edge which goes towards Miller at point who takes it comfortably.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Dhawan punches it to deep cover and takes a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Good length ball outside off, Shikhar once again plays it to point. This is a good start from Rajasthan so far.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Dhawan uses his feet and then punches it to point.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Prithvi flicks it towards mid-wicket and crosses over for an easy run.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan plays it to the point region and takes a run.
Who will start from the other end and share the new ball? It is going to be the returning, Jaydev Unadkat!
0.6 over (1 Run) Yes, he can! Just 2 from the first over! Sakariya bowls a full ball on off, Dhawan prods forward and then pushes it to deep cover for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it. This is a good start from Sakariya so far. Can he end it well?
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length on off, Dhawan goes on his back foot and then punches it to point.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Shaw gets off the mark by flicking this ball to square leg and picking up a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Ohh another lovely delivery from Sakariya! This is too high maybe! Good length ball around off, this time it comes in. Shaw looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. Rajasthan appeal but the umpire is unmoved. They think of a review but decide against it.
0.1 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely ball to start from Sakariya! Brilliant! Good length ball around off, Shaw pokes at it but it beats the outside edge.
We are done with all the pre-match formalities! The Rajasthan players make their way out to the middle, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Chetan Sakariya will start with the ball for Rajasthan.
Chris Morris is there for a chat. He says that Stokes is at a different level to him and he is a big loss but they have got a few guys who have come in and they are ready to go. Tells that he is a big fan of batting in the lower order and he has been given a role of batting in the lower order. States that there was added pressure after two weeks of the auctions and he needs to perform to the best of the abilities and win games for his team.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (WK/C), David Miller (IN PLACE OF BEN STOKES), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (IN PLACE OF SHREYAS GOPAL), Mustafizur Rahman.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav (IN PLACE OF AMIT MISHRA), Kagiso Rabada (IN PLACE OF SHIMRON HETMYER), Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.
Delhi captain, Rishabh Pant, says that these are the kind of wickets where toss does not matter as he believes the surface looks good and anything is possible. Pant says that it is good to take decision after looking at the wicket but adds it is a new day. Pant says that it is good to know that they have won their last 5 games against Rajasthan but adds the team that plays good cricket will win. Pant informs they have two changes as well as Hetmyer and Mishra are out and replaced by Rabada and Lalit Yadav.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, says that they would like to bowl first as the situation demands it. Adds that they have plans for each and every batsman. Tells that they need to keep a mindset of taking wickets. Mentions that they have two changes as David Miller comes in for Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Shreyas Gopal.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the crucial spin of coin. Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson is out with fellow young captain, Rishabh Pant of Delhi. Sanju has the coin in hand as this is Rajasthan's designated home game. Up goes the coin. Pant calls Tails but it comes down as Heads. RAJASTHAN OPT TO BOWL!
Lalit Yadav has been handed his maiden cap in the league by Delhi coach and the Australian legend, Ricky Pointing. He looks set to make his debut. It will be interesting to see who he replaces in the side.
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is the pitch master for the evening. Doull starts by reminding us that 816 runs were scored in the last 2 games. Doull says it is an even spread and Doull believes the bowlers should bowl very straight with the new ball. Doull tells it looks like a great surface. Adds there is a nice covering of grass and believes that there will be a lot of runs today as well.
Two new captains in the Indian T20 League face off in match number 7. Yes, we are talking about Sanju Samson's Rajasthan and Rishabh Pant's Delhi. In terms of momentum, it is Delhi as they defeated Chennai comfortably while Rajasthan came close to a win over Punjab but could not get over the line despite Samson's fine century. For Delhi, Anrich Nortje tested positive for Covid and he won't be available and that is a big blow. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will miss the services of Ben Stokes. Who will replace him? Will it be David Miller or Liam Livingstone? Will Kagiso Rabada play? We will find out as the toss is not far away.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.4 overs, Delhi Capitals are 20/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.