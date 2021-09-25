Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cruised to victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing a target of 157 runs, CSK posted 157 for four in 18.1 overs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis smashed 38 and 31 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina (17 not out) and MS Dhoni (11 not out) wrapped up the game for CSK. Earlier, RCB posted 156 for six in 20 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal smacking 70 off 50 balls. Captain Virat Kohli also registered a half-century. Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur were in top form for CSK, taking three and two wickets each.

IPL 2021 Points Table

CSK occupy top spot in the standings with 14 points from nine games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in second position, who have 14 points too but an inferior run-rate.

RCB are in third position with 10 points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in fifth position with eight points, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI), who are on eight points as well.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are seventh, with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Shikhar Dhawan is currently in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 422 runs from nine games. He is followed by PBKS captain KL Rahul (380).

Faf du Plessis scored a 31-run knock vs RCB and is third with 380 runs. Mayank Agarwal (327) is fourth, followed by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad (322).

Purple Cap Race

RCB's Harshal Patel took two wickets vs CSK and is on top in the Purple Cap race with 19 dismissals. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan (14) in second and RR's Chris Morris (14) in third position.

PBKS' Arshdeep Singh is in fourth place with 11 wickets, followed by SRH's Rashid Khan (11).