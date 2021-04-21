KL Rahul is Punjab Kings' top scorer in IPL 2021 thus far and sits third on the list of scorers in the league this season with 157 runs and two half-centuries. However, he has been one of the few batsmen to have performed consistently in the first three games as the team finds itself seventh on the table after a winning start to their campaign. Mayank Agarwal oozed class in the last outing against Delhi Capitals but the bowlers disappointed on a tough surface for them as Delhi chased down Punjab's 195 with ease. Beside Rahul and Agarwal, the rest of the team had a torrid day as the bowlers struggled and the batsmen failed to push the score past 200 after scoring more than 100 in the first 10 overs. Punjab need to find a hero to rescue themselves from the hole they currently are in.

Here are the players who could make a difference and help turn things around for Punjab Kings

KL Rahul

The captain has led from the front with the runs, and he will have to keep scoring to keep his team in good stead for fighting totals on a more challenging Chennai wicket. Two fifties from three games are a continuation from the last season for Rahul, who finished as the top scorer in IPL 2020 with 670 runs from 14 matches.

Together with Mayank Agarwal, Rahul added 122 runs for the first wicket in just 12.2 overs. A similar start against SRH will help Punjab a great deal.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has scores of 6 not out, 47 and 15 not out in the season thus far and he has looked good every time he has come out to bat. He scored 15 off just 5 balls with two fours and a six towards the end of Punjab's innings against DC to push the total in the vicinity of 200.

He has made a name for himself with his knack for hitting sixes and his teeing off could compound SRH's problems, who are already struggling in the tournament.

Arshdeep Singh

Promoted

While most Punjab Kings bowlers have struggled to make a mark in the tournament thus far, young Arshdeep Singh has stood out with five wickets from three games at an economy rate of 7.11 runs per over.

He has been used with the new ball and at the death and has been good in both roles. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer has 27 wickets from 21 T20s.