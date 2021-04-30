Harpreet Brar played his first match in IPL 2021 on Friday for Punjab Kings and he had a game to remember as he dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore's big three - captain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers - to effectively nip in the bud RCB's chances of chasing down Punjab's 179 in Ahmedabad. These were also Brar's first three IPL wickets. He started off with the big wicket of Kohli (35), who missed a delivery after having come down the pitch and lost his leg stump.

On the very next delivery, Brar bowled a bail-trimmer, getting Maxwell (0) both bowled and stunned at his dismissal. The hat-trick was averted by de Villiers but he couldn't keep Brar at bay for long as he was caught by KL Rahul for three.

Fans hailed Brar's performance and lauded him on dismissing three of the best T20 players in the world, all in the same match.

This is the reason I love IPL. The smile on the faces of players like Chetan Sakariya, Harpreet Brar and so many more after performing exceptionally well against the best players in the world is such a joy to watch. Underdogs ftw — Archit Poddar (@archit_lfc) April 30, 2021

Wickets of Kohli, Maxwell and AB Devilliers in the space of 7 balls by Harpreet Brar. You cannot ask more. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2021

Glenn Maxwell's reaction says it all about the delivery by Harpreet Brar. pic.twitter.com/gsEGKOmAdA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2021

Harpreet Brar has bowled an over that is worth telling his grand kids about.



Double wicket maiden to Kohli, Maxwell & AB. Amazing. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) April 30, 2021

Brar's returns helped Punjab run through RCB's top order and middle order. They went on to win the match by 34 runs.