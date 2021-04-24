Rohit Sharma said that Mumbai Indians have failed to put up big totals in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and that is an area they will have to address. Mumbai Indians (MI) slumped to their third defeat of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. "Not enough runs, exactly. I still feel it's not a bad wicket to bat on. You can see how Kings won with nine wickets in hand," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match press conference.

"If you get 150-160 you're always in the game and that is something we've failed in the last two games, we need to look at that," he said.

"We can look at it either way - their bowlers bowled very well in that Powerplay. Ishan was trying to hit but couldn't get it, even myself. We were trying but the wicket wasn't easy," he said.

"In the last four games we really batted well in the powerplay but today we failed to do so. We're missing batting all 20 overs the way we want to. Something we need to look at," the Mumbai Indians skipper said.

Ishan Kishan was promoted to no.3 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, but failed to make an impact, scoring 6 off 17 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma said it was a tactical decision to send Suryakumar lower down the order to tackle the spinners in the middle overs.

"Ishan at 3 was just a tactical thing, we wanted someone to bat in the middle who plays well against spin and we identified Surya as that player. When it works it looks good, when it doesn't it looks bad," he said.

Rohit Sharma scored 63 and Suryakumar Yadav made 33, but the rest of the batsmen failed to fire as they posted just 131/6. Punjab Kings chased it down in 17.4 overs, losing just one wicket. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 for the Kings.