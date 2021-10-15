Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings clash in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium. KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against CSK on Friday. Both teams decided to retain their playing XIs from the previous match, which meant that KKR left out big-hitting West Indian Andre Russell, while there was no place for veteran batsman Suresh Raina in the CSK team. Despite Russell missing the knockout stage for KKR, he has been an integral part of the Kolkata outfit and his omission raised a few eyebrows on social media.

#KKR retain same playing XI. Couldn't seen them dropping Sakib for Russell irrespective of latter's fitness or pitch. Trio of spinners holds most psychological threat yo opposing batters. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 15, 2021

And how are we chasing without Russell????? I mean what how???? — TeMishLover (@RagLakTeMish16) October 15, 2021

Toss is ok... but shouldn't have excluded @Russell12A ... we know that it was a winning combination but @Sah75official was good in previous matches coz it was a slow #Sharjah pitch... but today its #Dubai so Russell would've been Important for today's match#KKRvsCSK #IPLFinal https://t.co/Ws7bMUrA4Y — Gaurav Rathore (@iamgaurav1109) October 15, 2021

No russell lmao

Should be easy for csk now

This is not sharjah — Naman (@_namanrathod) October 15, 2021

Defending looks very tough but atleast there's no Russell Batting — Aniket #CSKWIN (@MiddleStump_) October 15, 2021

Missing the big Man Andre Russell on this big night. #CSKvsKKR #KKRvsCSK — Manas (@Manas926300512) October 15, 2021

CSK without Raina and KKR without Russell in finals #KKRvsCSK #IPLFinal — Aswin Sankar (@aswin_loyolite) October 15, 2021

Playing Shakib over Russell (if he's fit) might also prove to be a blessing in disguise for CSK. Not sure how supportive the pitch would be for them to bowl 12 overs of spin. Let's see. — Jaanvi (@ThatCric8Girl) October 15, 2021

Russell ke Bina chase



Oho — Hunter Singh (@HUNTER__SINGH) October 15, 2021

Won toss

But no Russell#CSKvsKKR — Kayes (SRKian) (@KayesArman) October 15, 2021

Half Match Won With The Toss Let's win Half On Field .

Russell Is Still Unfit Im Guessing#IPLFinal #CSKvsKKR — AmiKKR (@iAkshay_17) October 15, 2021

Russell injured himself while fielding on the boundary against Chennai Super Kings on September 26 in Abu Dhabi and hasn't played since.

Russell was replaced by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the KKR playing XI. The Bangladeshi made a winning contribution when he scored an invaluable 9 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator but apart from that hasn't done anything notable.

Meanwhile, at the toss, KKR skipper Morgan spoke about the dew.

"We are gonna have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight. We are going with the same team," said Morgan.

CSK captain MS Dhoni said he would have bowled first as well.

"We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both," said the former India skipper.