Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first match of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Sunday. With the win, CSK moved up to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. The MS Dhoni-led CSK are tied with Delhi Capitals at the top with 12 points from eight games but they lead the chart thanks to a superior net run-rate. On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are currently placed third, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi.

IPL Points Table

CSK's 20-run win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians pushed them to the top of the table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians remain at fourth place.

RCB, currently third on the points table, will have the chance to distance themselves from the bottom half of the table on Monday. They take on seventh-placed KKR.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are fifth and sixth respectively on the table while SunRisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom with just one win next to their name in IPL 2021 so far.

Race For Orange Cap

After match number 30, Ruturaj Gaikwad jumped up to fifth spot in the list of top run-getters. The young opening batsman hit 88 not out against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan leads the Orange Cap race with 380 runs from eight matches while KL Rahul (331) and Faf du Plessis (320) are second and third on the list.

Race For Purple Cap

Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult picked up two wickets apiece on Sunday to take sixth and seventh spot respectively.

Promoted

RCB's Harshal Patel leads the way as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 17 scalps from eight games.

There is a two-way tie for the second spot as both Avesh Khan and Chris Morris have picked up 14 wickets each.