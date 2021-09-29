Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. With that win, Mumbai Indians are now level with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 standings. However, KKR are fourth on the table thanks to a superior net run-rate. Earlier in the day, KKR defeated Delhi Capitals to get their fifth win of the season. In that game, Shikhar Dhawan took the Orange Cap back from Sanju Samson with a knock of 24 runs.

IPL 2021 Points Table

After Mumbai Indians' win over Punjab Kings, there is a two-way tie for the fourth position on the points table as both MI and KKR are at 10 points after 11 games.

Delhi Capitals remain at second place after blowing the chance of becoming the first team to qualify for play-off earlier in the day.

Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the table while RCB are third on the list. Punjab Kings are sixth, followed by Rajasthan Royals and SRH.

Orange Cap Race

A day after Sanju Samson dethroned him at the top, Shikhar Dhawan got his Orange Cap back after scoring 23 runs against KKR. Dhawan now has 454 runs while Samson has scored 433.

KL Rahul (422) is third on the list while Faf du Plessis is fourth with 394 runs.

Purple Cap Race

Harshal Patel is still leading the way with 23 wickets. Avesh Khan picked up three wickets vs KKR and he now has 18 wickets in IPL 202. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets against Punjab and now has 16 wickets so far in IPL 2021.