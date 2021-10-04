Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets in match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Sunday to keep their playoffs hopes alive. With the win, KKR consolidated their fourth spot on the points table and now have 12 points from 13 games. Earlier in the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs with a six-run win over Punjab Kings. KL Rahul, with a knock of 39, claimed the Orange Cap from Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Punjab Kings skipper has now scored 528 runs from 12 games, 26 more than Ruturaj (502).

IPL 2021 Points Table

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals both have 18 points from 12 games but CSK are leading the points table thanks to a superior net run-rate.

RCB, with a win over Punjab Kings on Sunday, sealed a playoffs berth and are third with 16 points after 12 matches.

KKR, who defeated SRH on Sunday, are fourth with 12 points. There is a three-way tie for the fifth place with Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals all at 10 points.

SRH, with just two wins so far this season, are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul's knock of 39 vs RCB saw him go past Ruturaj Gaikwad in race for the Orange Cap.

Behind them is Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson with 480 runs. Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan is fourth on the list with 462 runs next to his name.

CSK opener Faf du Plessis is fifth on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2021 with 460 runs.

Purple Cap

Harshal Patel failed to pick up any wickets against Punjab Kings but the seamer is still far ahead in the race for Purple Cap with 26 wickets from 12 games.

Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan is second on the list of leading wicket-takers with 21 wickets.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah occupy third and fourth spot with 18 and 17 wickets respectively.