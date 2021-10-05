Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday to take the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. With the win, Delhi now have 20 points from 13 matches while CSK have 18 points from the same number of games. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for Delhi in the chase of 137 but it was Shimron Hetmyer who got them over the line with some big hits towards the backend of the innings. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, registering figures of two for 13 during his four-over spell.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals move to the top of the points table thanks to their three-wicket win over CSK. RCB occupy the third spot with 16 points from 12 games.

KKR are fourth on the points table with 12 points after 13 matches while three teams Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are on 10 points each.

SRH, who failed to click as a unit this season, are last on the table.

Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored just 13 runs and is still seven runs behind KL Rahul in the race for Orange Cap. The Punjab Kings skipper has scored 528 runs from 12 games while Ruturaj has 522 runs next to his name from 13 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a half-century but he became the third player to hit 500 runs this season with a knock of 39.

Purple Cap

Avesh Khan picked up one wicket against CSK and took his tally to 22 wickets this season. He is still four wickets behind the Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel, who has taken 26 wickets in 12 matches for RCB.

Indian pair of Mohammed Shami (18) and Jasprit Bumrah (17) are third and fourth on the list.

