Delhi Capitals were the team to beat during the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Rishabh Pant led his team brilliantly as they finished top of the IPL points table, two points ahead of second and third-placed Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC looked in top form throughout but tasted defeat in their final league game of the season to RCB. But despite the defeat, there is cause for alarm in the DC camp. The players who have been given a chance have done a fine job and put in consistent performances, which has produced the desired results.

Here are the players who are likely to feature for DC against CSK in Qualifier 1.

Prithvi Shaw: The young opener has been in fine form this season. He along with Shikhar Dhawan have formed a deadly combination at the top for DC. The 21-year-old has scored a total of 401 runs in 13 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-hander was leading the run charts for a long time, but was usurped by some other batters after a couple of failures. But the opener seems to be back to his best, having scored 39 and 43 in his two previous games.

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper might not have been at his absolute devastating best but still has managed to make a few handy contributions. He has scored a total of 362 runs in 14 games this season at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 127.01.

Shreyas Iyer: Having missed the India leg of IPL 2021 due to an injury, Shreyas Iyer has come back strongly, putting in some fine batting displays. He has gone off the boil in the last couple of matches but will want to make a key contribution for DC in the upcoming matches.

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indian struggled big-time for the majority of the IPL 2021 season but still managed to retain his place. But in the last few games, Hetmyer has hit form and it's time he repays the faith shown in him by the DC team management.

Ripal Patel: The Gujarat cricketer has had limited chances in the season so far, but has been given a couple of chances in recent matches.

Axar Patel: The DC all-rounder might not have set the stage alight with his batting, in fact he has been woefully out of form with the bat, but he has more than made it up with the ball in hand. The left-arm spinner has taken 15 wickets in the 10 matches he has played this season.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner has not had the best of times this season, but on his day he can be the difference-maker. He has played 11 matches for DC this season, scoring 44 runs and taking five wickets.

Kagiso Rabada: Like some other DC stars, the South African speedster has not hit his lofty standards but still has done enough. Rabada has played 13 matches this season, accounting for 13 wickets.

Avesh Khan: The standout player for DC this season, Avesh Khan has been absolutely brilliant with the ball this season. He is second only to Harshal Patel in the Purple Cap race with 22 wickets from 14 games this season,

Anrich Nortje: The right-arm pacer has played his part for the Delhi Capitals despite playing just six matches this season. Nortje has taken nine wickets but his pace has troubled most batters and has been tough to get away.